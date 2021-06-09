Leprous announce new album and European tour dates

Norwegian proggers Leprous have announced that they will release their brand new studio album Aphelion through InsideOut Music on August 27. You can view the new album artwork below.

"We had no plans to start with a new album, then came Covid," explains singer Einar Solberrg. "Aphelion is a very different album. It's intuitive and spontaneous. We've experimented with many completely different ways of writing music and explored new ways to work. There has been no room for overthinking, exaggerated perfectionism or carefully planned songs. I believe this is one of the strengths of this album. It feels alive, it feels free and it does not come across as too calculated.

"The album was recorded in three different studios, and a few of the songs were actually recorded in all three studios, Ghost Ward Studios, Ocean Sound Recordings and Cederberg Studios. The aphelion is the point in the orbit of an object where it is farthest from the sun, and it has a symbolic value which I will leave to your own interpretation."

The follow-up to 2019’s highly acclaimed Pitfalls album, was recorded throughout the last year at three different studios: Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden, Ocean Sound Recordings in Norway and Cederberg Studios in Norway. The album was once again mixed by Adam Noble (Placebo, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves), mastered by Robin Schmidt (The 1975, Placebo, The Gaslight Anthem).

Pre-orders open on June 25.

At the same time are Leprous are celebrating their 20th Anniversary in 2021 and have therefore announced a string of special European shows for December during which the band will perform a set that runs chronologically from early demos through to Pitfalls. You can see the dates below.

LEPROUS – 20th Anniversary European Tour:

Dec 1: NOR Oslo Vulkan Arena

Dec 3: NED Nijmegen Doornroosje

Dec 4: UK London Electric Ballroom

Dec 5: FRA Paris Elysee Montmartre

Dec 6: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal

Dec 7: AUS Vienna Arena

Dec 8: LUX Esch Rockhal

Dec 9: FRA Lyon Ninkasi Kao

Dec 10: SPA Barcelona Apolo 1

Dec 11: SPA Madrid LAB

Dec 13: ITA Milan Live Club

Dec 14: SWI Aarau KiFF

Dec 15: GER Munich Technikum

Dec 16: GER Berlin Columbia Theater