Leprous release video for brand new single Castaway Angels

Norwegian prog quintet Leprous have released a video for their brand new single Castaway Angels, which i released today through InsideOut Music. The new song was recently tracked at Ocean Sound Recordings in Norway and mixed by Adam Noble (Placebo, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves).

"This year we've all had to readjust our lives, do new things," says singer Einar Solberg. "Missed out on things we were supposed to do, and find new things to do. One day in the beginning of the corona outbreak in Norway I came to TorO's house with a song we were supposed to work on together. The problem was that I was already finished with the sketch we were supposed to be working on (which was later on thrown away as it wasn't that good after all), so we just sat down to try to make something new. Him with the acoustic guitar, and me with my voice.

"During a quite short time, we came up with the main structure of what was later to become Castaway Angels. Very basic, very pure and no technology to distract us. Just the melody and the guitar. So once we got in the amazing Ocean Sound Recording near Aalesund, Norway we continued that approach with the full band. We recorded the song together in the studio (when we were not busy sitting in the Jacuzzi being in awe by the view) in one take, after jamming together for one evening. It's so typical to get obsessed with details, perfectionism and layers. But here we just wanted to play together. Do something pure and simple. I'm very pleased with the result, and can't wait for everyone to hear how we've been spending time together when we were supposed to be on tour."

Leprous singer Einar Solberg will perform a completely stripped down piano and vocal livestream concert for the first time ever, where he will play music from a big part of the Leprous discography. The concert will take place this Sunday, December 6th, 2020 in the beautiful Telemark Gallery in Notodden, the town where Solberg grew up and where Leprous started.

Get Castaway Angels.

Get live stream tickets.