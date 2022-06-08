Kalandra release hauntingly atmospheric video for Mørke Skoger

Norwegian quartet Kalandra have released video for their hauntingly atmospheric new single Mørke Skoger, which you can watch below. Mørke Skoger translates as 'dark forests', and the track is taken from the band's recently released album Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Extended Soundtrack, from the official video game Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Land, which was released through ByNorse.

"In the game you're travelling from scene to scene by horse, often through various landscapes and forests so we wanted something to capture the atmosphere of this mystical journey. The music video is shot in various locations and rehearsal rooms in Oslo including session musicians Kenneth Lien on tagelharpa and John Stenersen (Wardruna) on hurdy-gurdy (nyckelharpa)," the band say of the video that was shot and directed by Thomas Bottolfsen.

“We’ve long been interested in taking on a project like this, and we were intrigued by the possibility to expand our musical horizons," the band add, about getting involved with a game soundtrack. "This has been an immensely fun project to be a part of, and we've embraced all the challenges that came with trying to fit our own sound into a game series with an already solid fanbase and existing mythos. We hope both new and old listeners will enjoy our contribution as much as we've enjoyed making it”.

Kalandra are four Norwegian/Swedish musicians; Jogeir Daae Mæland, Katrine Stenbekk, Florian Döderlein Winter and Oskar Johnsen Rydh. They released their debut album The Line in 2020.

Get Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Extended Soundtrack (UK/International).

Get Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Extended Soundtrack (US).

Get Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Extended Soundtrack (Digital).