Leprous and Ihsahn announce joint live stream

Norwegian proggers Leprous and Ihsahn have announced a joint live stream for this Sunday, December 20. The unique set will take place at Notodden Theater, Norway, at 7pm GMT.

Leprous famously came to prominence as Ihsahn's backing band, as the former black metal scourge sought to expand his music beyond the confines of extreme metal (Solberg's sister is also Ihsahn's wife).

Leprous recently released a video for their brand new single Castaway Angels and are currently working on their latest album, the follow-up to 2019's Pitfalls. Ihsahn recently released his Pharos EP, which represented his more experimental side, even featuring covers of A-Ha's Manhattan Skyline (which featured Solberg on vocals) and Portihsead's Roads.

The event will be hosted by Munin.Live a new streaming platform. Tickets are available here.