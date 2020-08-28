Ihsahn releases video of cover of A-ha's Manhattan Skyline

Ihsahn has released the video for his stunning cover of A-ha's Manhattan Skyline which he teased earlier this week. The c over is taken from Ihsahn's upcoming new EP Pharos which will be released through Candlelight records on September 11. The new EP represents a more ethereal, progressive side to Ihsahn's music after Telemark, released in February, concentrated on his metal roots.

The new cover features Lerpous singer Einar Solberg on vocals. Leprous, of course, started life as Ihsahn's own backing band

"There are some hints of A-ha even on the second Emperor album," exclaims Ihsahn of the new cover, which will undoubtedly surprise both his metal and prog fans. “I never wanted to be as one-dimensional as this black metal image. When I turned 40, I stopped caring but if you start out playing black metal when you're 16, it's hardly because you want to be everybody's favourite.”

Pharos features three original compositions and two covers including a haunting take on Roads, originally by British trip-hop collective Portishead.

“Telemark was everything that was close to my heart: basic guitar riffing, screaming vocals,” says Ihsahn. “I thought, ‘I need to do a sequel where I do the exact opposite’ - things that I don't know how to do, explore sonic territory that I haven't explored.”

Pre-order Pharos.