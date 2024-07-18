13 unmissable Prime Day deals that are still live - grab them before they're gone

I've only just sat down with my feet up and a mug of coffee and a few biscuits to relax after thinking that Prime Day was over. It is officially, but I've just discovered that several deals are still live, so I've sifted through some of my favourites and highlighted them below.

However, this comes with a warning as these knockdown prices won't be around forever and there's no indication when they might come to an end. So if you see something here that tickles your fancy, then dive in straight away to avoid full-price disappointment.

There are also a few discounts still available over on the Louder Prime Day music deals page, but be quick.

Audible: Get a 3-month subscription for free

Audible is home to thousands of audiobooks and Amazon Originals - and with all genres covered including music, horror, sci-fi and fantasy, you're bound to find something that fits your mood. If you sign up right now, you'll get 3 months for free and if you continue using Audible after that time, it costs $14.95/£7.99 per month.

US deals

Sony PS-LX310BT: Was $249.99, now $178

There’s a cool $72 saving on the Bluetooth-enabled Sony PS-LX310BT turntable for Prime Day. It’s a slick belt-driven unit with built-in phono stage - which saves you an extra outlay - and is an affordable option if you’re in the market for a capable new record player from a trusted brand. Price check: Target $198 | Best Buy $199.99

Audio-Techica AT-LP3XBT: Was $329.99, now $299

It might not be a huge saving, but we rate Audio-Technica turntables so highly, that any money off is worth considering. We awarded the non-Bluetooth version of this deck 5 stars in our review - so in our opinion, picking up the Bluetooth version is a no-brainer. It's fully automatic and the Bluetooth tech enables you to connect wirelessly to your favourite speaker or headphones. Price check: Crutchfield $299

Marshall Emberton II: Was $169.99, now $119.99

Marshall’s second generation Emberton portable Bluetooth speaker has become a huge hit with music fans - and that’s no surprise given how good it is. It’s a really handy size and boasts 360 degree audio. And with a battery life of 30-hours on a full charge, it’s one of our favourite speakers. With $50 off the list price, go for it! Price check: Target $119.99 | Walmart $139.99

Shout At The Devil box set: Was $234.98, now $165.99

This lavish limited edition box set celebrates the 40th anniversary of Motley Crue's second studio album Shout At The Devil. It's positively crammed with content - everything from splatter-coloured vinyl containing the remastered album, demos and more, to 7-inch singles, tarot cards and litho prints. Save 29% right now!

Star Wars X-Wing Fighter: Was $49.99, now $34.99

Climb aboard Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter and destroy the Death Star with this neat kit, currently 30% off. Cool features include an opening cockpit for the supplied minifigures (Luke, Leia and General Dodonna), plus spring-loaded shooters for taking down your enemies. You also get Luke's metal sidekick R2-D2 in the box, natch. Price check: Lego.com $49.99

Lego Fender Stratocaster: Was $119.99, now $95.99

This Fender Lego model of a 70s Strat comes complete with 65 Princeton Reverb amp and has loads of neat touches like a whammy bar, pickup switch, tuning pegs, six strings, Fender stickers and a textile strap. The kit contains 1074-pieces and there's also a display stand included for showing off all your hard work once it's complete. Price check: Lego $119.99 | Target $95.99

UK deals

Lego Millennium Falcon: Was £734.99, now £581.98

Star Wars fans looking for a challenge are in for a treat with this 7541-piece Millennium Falcon kit. It's packed full of details Star Wars fans will love like the hologram chess board - and there's even room for Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO from the original films, along with Han, Rey and Finn and BB-8 from the newer movies. Price check: Lego £734.99

House Of Marley Redemption ANC 2: £149.99, £79.99

I really like the look, feel and audio delivery from the House Of Marley Redemption ANC 2 wireless earbuds. Sound has a lush warmth to it and extra tweaking can be done through the company's smartphone app. Their green credentials are another plus point for me and, with 47% off, this is a great Prime Day price. Price check: HMV Online £79.99

Beatles Monopoly: Was £34.99, now £25.95

Relive the glory days of George, John, Paul and Ringo and make your way around some famous locations including Abbey Road, while collecting title deeds to the Yellow Submarine, the Magical Mystery Tour and more. There's 26% off at Amazon. Price check: Simply4Crafts £29.99

Funko Pop! Albums: Guns N’ Roses: £65, now £49.97

Guns N’ Roses’ debut album Appetite For Destruction is the inspiration behind this collectable. Rather than present the whole line-up, Funko have instead chosen to feature Axl, Slash and Duff in their skull designs from the alternative cover. Save 23% at Amazon.