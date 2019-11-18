Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton announces UK acoustic tour

Mark Morton has revealed he’ll tour across the UK in early 2020.

The Lamb Of God guitarist has lined up five acoustic dates in support of his album Anesthetic, which launched in March this year through Spinefarm Records.

Morton will play in Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London.

He says: “I’m thrilled to announce this very special acoustic tour of the UK. We had such an amazing time with the acoustic set at Download and I’m really looking forward to expanding on that experience with these upcoming shows.

“Joining me once again will be Mark Morales on vocals and guitarist extraordinaire Joe Harvatt.

“We’ll be performing acoustic versions of many of the songs from Anesthestic and a few covers of some of our favourite tunes. We’ll also be debuting some new original material as well!”

Morton adds: “I couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity to play these intimate shows with my friends all over the UK. Look forward to seeing you all.”

Tickets will go on sale this coming Wednesday (November 20) from 10am.

Morton was joined on Anesthetic by a wide range of guest vocalists, including Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix, Testament’s Chuck Billy, Myles Kennedy, the late Chester Bennington and his Lamb Of God bandmate Randy Blythe.

Morton will also play in UK with his Lamb Of God bandmates in April 2020.