Mark Morton releases video for Chester Bennington-led track Cross Off

Mark Morton has released a video for his solo track Cross Off.

The Lamb Of God guitarist recorded the track with Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington, with the Roboshobo-directed video featuring performance footage of Morton and Trivium’s Paolo Gregoletto and Alex Bent who also performed on the track.

The song appears on Morton’s new solo album Anesthetic which was released last week.

Morton says: “Anesthetic is finally out! I’m excited for everybody to hear the whole thing. We’ve gotten some great feedback in these first few days so thanks to everyone that’s checked it out already.

"The guys are coming in this week to start rehearsals for the US tour with Light The Torch and Moontooth. We’re all looking forward to bringing these songs to you live so come and get loud with us!

"We are also premiering the video for Cross Off. Thanks to Paulo Gregoletto and Alex Bent for being a part of the shoot. Thanks for the continued support and I hope you enjoy the video and the album.”

After he first heard Cross Off, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda praised Morton for the track, saying: “I remember when Chester played this song for me in his car, almost finished. He was really happy with it. Good stuff, Mark.”

Anesthetic also features contributions from Morton’s Lamb Of God bandmate Randy Blythe, Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Jacoby Shaddix, Mark Lanegan, Chuck Billy, Jake Oni, Myles Kennedy, Mark Morales, Josh Todd and Naeemah Maddox.