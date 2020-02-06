Lamb Of God release video for new single Checkmate

Lamb of God have released the first single off their highly anticipated self-titled follow-up to 2015’s VII: Sturm Und Drang, due for release May 8.

After teasing the song earlier this week, the new tune Checkmate debuted today and it's the band's first new material in five years, marking drummer Art Cruz's debut studio recording with LOG since he was announced as the Virginia metallers' official new drummer, following the departure of founding member Chris Adler last July.

Speaking about the new track, guitarist Mark Morton explains: "Checkmate brings together all the components of the Lamb of God sound that we’ve been developing over the last two decades, but with the ambition and ferocity that comes with the start of a new chapter for our band. Re-energized and reignited, this is Lamb of God 2020. We’ve never been more excited.”

Watch the video below:

Morton revealed last year that Lamb Of God were recording a new album with Cruz, announcing recently that the record would be released in the first half of this year.

Morton said: “2020 is going to be nuts – from Lamb Of God particularly. We’ve got new music coming soon and I really couldn’t be more excited about it.

“There’s a whole fresh new energy in the band and it’s our first recordings with [new drummer] Art Cruz. He’s been playing drums with us for a couple of years, but these are our first songs we’ve written and recorded with him.

“It’s just a thrill to see these things come to life and I couldn’t be happier with how the record’s turning out and I’m excited for the world to hear that.”

The self-titled record will feature 10 songs produced by Josh Wilbur (Korn, Megadeth, Gojira) and includes appearances from Testament vocalist Chuck Billy and Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta.

“Putting only our name on it is a statement,” vocalist Randy Blythe explains. “This is LAMB OF GOD. Here and now.”

Lamb Of God will be out May 8 via Nuclear Blast and is available to pre-order now here and at Apple Music, and Amazon in black, limited edition yellow, or limited edition red vinyl and CD.