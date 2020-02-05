Lamb Of God tease new song Checkmate

Lamb Of God have hinted that their new single will be released on Thursday.

The Virginia metal band sent an image of handwritten lyrics to a song called Checkmate to fans on their mailing list. A link in the email takes you to the band’s site, which features an image of a broken clock with the date February 6.

The lyrics start with the lines: “Watch the gears grind off their teeth/The screeching halt machine, digging heels in disbelief.” The chorus runs: “Repeat, echo refrain, it’s all the same so deafening.”

The announcement was accompanied by a short video featuring political figures spliced together to make it look like they were reciting the lyrics.

Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton recently confirmed that the band planned to release the follow-up to 2015’s VII: Sturm Und Drang in the first half of 2020. It will mark the debut of new drummer Art Cruz, who replaced Chris Adler in 2019.

Morton said: “2020 is going to be nuts – from Lamb Of God particularly. We’ve got new music coming soon and I really couldn’t be more excited about it.

“There’s a whole fresh new energy in the band and it’s our first recordings with [new drummer] Art Cruz. He’s been playing drums with us for a couple of years, but these are our first songs we’ve written and recorded with him.

“It’s just a thrill to see these things come to life and I couldn’t be happier with how the record’s turning out and I’m excited for the world to hear that.”