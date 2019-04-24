Mark Morton gives update on the new Lamb Of God album

Mark Morton says that he and his Lamb Of God bandmates are making good progress on their next studio album.

He reported back in February that the material that he and fellow guitarist Willie Adler had been working on had a “really cool energy” and said he was “thrilled” at the direction of the follow-up to 2015’s VII: Sturm und Drang.

And in a new interview with Metal Insider, Morton has given further insight into how the record is progressing – and hints at when it could be released.

The guitarist says: “I feel like we’ve got a lot of momentum. We’ve got a lot left to do, we’re all excited about the new material we have coming together… and there is new material, a lot of it.

“We’re well into the writing process. We’ve not completed writing but we’re pretty far along into the writing process. We’ve been making demos and what we call pre-production for the new album.

“So I don’t have a date, I don’t know if it’ll be the end of this year or some time early next year, but it’s in full swing. There’s good progress.”

Lamb Of God’s 2004 album Ashes Of The Wake will be reissued on May 3 on 2LP and on digital and streaming platforms to mark its 15th anniversary.

Along with all the original album tracks, the record will also include the b-side Another Nail For Your Coffin, and three previously unreleased demos.

Here's why Lamb Of God's Ashes Of The Wake was the dawn of a new era for metal.

Lamb Of God: Ashes Of The Wake

1. Laid to Rest

2. Hourglass

3. Now You've Got Something To Die For

4. The Faded Line

5. Omerta

6. Blood Of The Scribe

7. One Gun

8. Break You

9. What I've Become

10. Ashes of the Wake

11. Remorse Is for the Dead

12. Another Nail For Your Coffin

13. Laid To Rest (pre-production demo)

14. Ashes Of The Wake (pre-production demo)

15. Remorse For The Dead (pre-production demo)