Mark Morton confirms new Lamb Of God studio album is “coming soon”

Mark Morton has revealed Lamb Of God's new album is “coming soon,” with the band looking to release it in the first half of this year.

The guitarist was in conversation with Eddie Trunk on his SiriusXM Volume show, when he spoke about the band’s plans for the rest of the year – and specifically the follow-up to 2015’s VII: Sturm und Drang.

Morton said: “2020 is going to be nuts – from Lamb Of God particularly. We’ve got new music coming soon and I really couldn’t be more excited about it.

“There’s a whole fresh new energy in the band and it’s our first recordings with Art Cruz. He’s been playing drums with us for a couple of years, but these are our first songs we’ve written and recorded with him.

“It’s just a thrill to see these things come to life and I couldn’t be happier with how the record’s turning out and I’m excited for the world to hear that.

“There’s going to be a lot of touring around that so we’re going to be super busy on the road.”

As for the release date, Morton added (via The PRP): “There’s a time frame. I don’t actually know a date. They haven’t announced it yet, but I would think the first half of the year.”

Morton told Metal Insider last year that the band were working through “a lot” of material for the record.

He said: “I feel like we’ve got a lot of momentum. We’ve got a lot left to do, we’re all excited about the new material we have coming together… and there is new material – a lot of it."

Morton recently wrapped up his solo acoustic tour of the UK in support of his Ether EP and will play across the country with his Lamb Of God bandmates in April.