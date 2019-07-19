Lamb of God officially part ways with drummer Chris Adler

For the last few years, founding member of Lamb of God Chris Adler has been missing from the band's live line-up. After suffering injuries left from a motorcycle accident back in 2017, Adler had remained out of the live touring circuit – but fans were hopeful that he'd return to the band as soon as he felt able.

Vocalist Randy Blythe had previously discussed his uncertainty regarding Adler's return as a full-time LoG member, as the drummer was left out of the band's Slayer tour dates.

However, the band have now announced via Facebook that Chris Adler will not be re-joining the band.

Lamb of God have stated that he will be replaced by Adler's fill-in, touring drummer Art Cruz, permanently and will begin recording a new album with Cruz.

The band have thanked Adler for his contribution to the band since their inception back in 1994, stating:

"We're very proud of everything this band has accomplished over the last two decades. We would like to thank Chris Adler for his contributions over the years and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Full the full statement from the remaining band members (Chris Adler's brother, guitarist Willie Adler, Mark Morton and Randy Blythe) below.

It's unclear whether the rhythm master has another project on the go, but he continues to do session work. Adler was previously offered a permanent role in Megadeth after his work on their Dystopia album, but declined saying he wanted to commit to Lamb of God.