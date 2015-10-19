Lamb Of God in Halloween parody video

A parody video giving instructions on how to prepare a scary pumpkin for Halloween features the music of Lamb Of God.

The clip is presented by Joey Siler – the creator of the Cooking Hostile heavy metal parody food show – and stars cartoon versions of Randy Blythe and co, along with a brief guest appearance by the Prince Of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne and Anthrax mainman Scott Ian.

It includes reworked versions of two Lamb Of God tracks – Redneck and Now You’ve Got Something To Die For.

Earlier this month, a hurdy gurdy version of LOG’s Grace was released. The band issued latest album VII: Sturm Und Drang in July. They tour the UK and Ireland with Megadeth next month.