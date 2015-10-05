Lamb Of God's Grace gets hurdy gurdy treatment

Lamb Of God’s track Grace has been given an unlikely makeover by way of a cover version played on a hurdy gurdy.

YouTube user Helvetion has uploaded her version of the song, with Lamb Of God’s lead guitarist Mark Morton sharing it via Twitter.

The cover sees Helvetion playing along to the track’s acoustic opening, before taking things up a level when things get heavy. She says: “Something different. Little experiment and exercise for fast melody lines. I really hope you guys will enjoy it.”

Grace appeared on Lamb Of God’s 2009 album Wrath. The band were recently mistaken for a Christian metal band in US TV listings ahead of an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show.

Their latest album VII: Sturm Und Drang was issued in July.