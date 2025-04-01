The new issue of Metal Hammer features Ghost on the cover – and comes with three exclusive gifts!

As Ghost’s new era begins, they return to the front cover of Metal Hammer magazine, out now! We speak to mastermind Tobias Forge about new album Skeletá, the incoming Papa V Perpetua, and what the future holds.

The issue also comes with three exclusive Skeletá gifts: a new Grucifix patch, a purple logo patch, and an art print of Papa and his Nameless Ghouls.

Inside the magazine, Tobias tells us that although he created new frontman Papa V Perpetua, he won’t know what his true personality’s like until he hits the stage and performs on this touring cycle.

“I can’t give you a profiling, because the way things worked with Papa, I, II and III, and Cardi when he was new, was that he doesn’t exist until he’s one with the people, you know?” he says. “On one hand, I’m trying to make the ‘product’ that is Ghost an entertaining thing for our fans. On the other, I try to do that as pleasantly as is possible for myself as well.”

Elsewhere in the magazine, Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe reveals why he’s written a new self-help book, and introduces an exclusive extract.

Meanwhile, we delve into the fangtastic history of Cradle Of Filth, uncovering the murderous tourmates and wanking nuns that gave them a reputation as Britain's most outrageous metal band.

Guitar legend Zakk Wylde answers your questions about Ozzy Osbourne, Randy Rhoads and crisps, and Sharon Osbourne explains what to expect from Black Sabbath’s epic reunion show.

Atreyu tell us the inside story of breakthrough anthem Right Side Of The Bed, Skunk Anansie’s Skin gets The Hammer Interview treatment, and Wardruna’s Einar Selvik reflects on Viking culture and Satanic panics.

Plus, 13-year-old metalcore sensation Harper reveals what it was like to be the youngest person to ever play Download, and why she’s ditching detention for riffs.

All this, along with Employed To Serve, Acid Bath, Lowen, Gore., Machine Head, Spiritbox, Green Lung, Opeth, Paleface Swiss, Motionless In White, Rivers Of Nihil and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door!

