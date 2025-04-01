The new issue of Metal Hammer features Ghost on the cover – and comes with three exclusive gifts!

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

Get your hands on a new Grucifix patch, a purple logo patch, and a special art print

Ghost in 2025, with Metal Hammer signature
(Image credit: Future)

As Ghost’s new era begins, they return to the front cover of Metal Hammer magazine, out now! We speak to mastermind Tobias Forge about new album Skeletá, the incoming Papa V Perpetua, and what the future holds.

The issue also comes with three exclusive Skeletá gifts: a new Grucifix patch, a purple logo patch, and an art print of Papa and his Nameless Ghouls.

Inside the magazine, Tobias tells us that although he created new frontman Papa V Perpetua, he won’t know what his true personality’s like until he hits the stage and performs on this touring cycle.

“I can’t give you a profiling, because the way things worked with Papa, I, II and III, and Cardi when he was new, was that he doesn’t exist until he’s one with the people, you know?” he says. “On one hand, I’m trying to make the ‘product’ that is Ghost an entertaining thing for our fans. On the other, I try to do that as pleasantly as is possible for myself as well.”

Elsewhere in the magazine, Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe reveals why he’s written a new self-help book, and introduces an exclusive extract.

Meanwhile, we delve into the fangtastic history of Cradle Of Filth, uncovering the murderous tourmates and wanking nuns that gave them a reputation as Britain's most outrageous metal band.

Guitar legend Zakk Wylde answers your questions about Ozzy Osbourne, Randy Rhoads and crisps, and Sharon Osbourne explains what to expect from Black Sabbath’s epic reunion show.

Atreyu tell us the inside story of breakthrough anthem Right Side Of The Bed, Skunk Anansie’s Skin gets The Hammer Interview treatment, and Wardruna’s Einar Selvik reflects on Viking culture and Satanic panics.

Plus, 13-year-old metalcore sensation Harper reveals what it was like to be the youngest person to ever play Download, and why she’s ditching detention for riffs.

All this, along with Employed To Serve, Acid Bath, Lowen, Gore., Machine Head, Spiritbox, Green Lung, Opeth, Paleface Swiss, Motionless In White, Rivers Of Nihil and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door!

Ghost on the cover of Metal Hammer issue 399. Text reads, "Who is Papa V Perpetua? Not even Tobias knows."

(Image credit: Future)

Ghost bundle

(Image credit: Future)
Eleanor Goodman
Eleanor Goodman
Editor, Metal Hammer

Eleanor was promoted to the role of Editor at Metal Hammer magazine after over seven years with the company, having previously served as Deputy Editor and Features Editor. Prior to joining Metal Hammer, El spent three years as Production Editor at Kerrang! and four years as Production Editor and Deputy Editor at Bizarre. She has also written for the likes of Classic Rock, Prog, Rock Sound and Visit London amongst others, and was a regular presenter on the Metal Hammer Podcast. 

More about metal hammer
Skunk Anansie studio portrait

"Touring Australia with the Sex Pistols was horrendous. Seeing the audience doing Nazi salutes really wore me down, and Johnny Rotten didn’t say anything." Skunk Anansie's Skin recalls "violent" 1996 tour with the Sex Pistols
Grima/Melancolia/Church Tongue/Catch Your Breath

4 brilliant new metal bands you need to hear this month
Skunk Anansie studio portrait

"Touring Australia with the Sex Pistols was horrendous. Seeing the audience doing Nazi salutes really wore me down, and Johnny Rotten didn’t say anything." Skunk Anansie's Skin recalls "violent" 1996 tour with the Sex Pistols
See more latest
Most Popular
Skunk Anansie studio portrait
"Touring Australia with the Sex Pistols was horrendous. Seeing the audience doing Nazi salutes really wore me down, and Johnny Rotten didn’t say anything." Skunk Anansie's Skin recalls "violent" 1996 tour with the Sex Pistols
King Gizzard...
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce unique UK and European tour, split between 'rave sets' and orchestral shows
Metallica in 2014, Black Sabbath in 2016 and Ghost in 2023
“If it wasn’t for those four guys, we might still be wandering around in the dark”: While Kirk Hammett hails Black Sabbath as metal’s founders, Ghost’s Tobias Forge names the “neglected” aspect of their sound
Tom Morello
"We have a very, very simple goal, to make this the greatest day in the history of heavy metal." Tom Morello reveals what we can expect from Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning mega-gig, teases added surprise from "huge superstars"
Babymetal
Babymetal announce new album Metal Forth, featuring collaborations with Poppy, Spiritbox, Tom Morello, Polyphia, and more
Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93
"Discover the lasting influence of a band that changed the face of rock music." Kurt Cobain Unplugged exhibition to open in London
Steve Jones, David Bowie
"I got Bowie’s microphone with his lipstick on it!" Sex Pistols' Steve Jones on stealing David Bowie's musical equipment from a London stage on the night before the final Ziggy Stardust performance
Refused
"Refused are f**king dead, and this time they really mean it." Swedish hardcore legends Refused announce last ever UK and European tour
Sum 41
Listen to Sum 41's ferocious cover of Rage Against The Machine hit Sleep Now In The Fire
Yes sharing a sofa in August 1969
A rare studio recording of Yes playing a wild version of The Beatles' Eleanor Rigby has surfaced online