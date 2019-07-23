Lacuna Coil reveal Black Anima cover art and announce tour with All That Remains

Lacuna Coil have revealed the cover art for their upcoming studio album Black Anima.

The band will release the follow-up to 2016’s Delirium on October 11, with the Italian outfit set to appear at the London Dungeon on September 6 in a collaboration with Metal Hammer, to give fans the opportunity to listen to the whole record before its official release.

And along with the striking cover art, Lacuna Coil have also announced that they’ll head out on the road across North America throughout September and October with All That Remains on the Disease Of The Anima Tour.

Tickets will go on sale from 12noon local time this coming Friday (July 26). Find a full list of dates below.

Speaking previously about the record, vocalist Cristina Scabbia said: “Black Anima is all of us. It’s you and it’s me, it’s everything we hide and fiercely expose to a world that’s halfway asleep.

“It is the fogged mirror we are peering into searching for the truth. It’s sacrifice and pain, it’s justice and fear, it’s fury and revenge, it’s past and future. Human beings in the magnificence of a disturbing ambiguity.

"The black core that balances it all – as without darkness light would never exist.

“We proudly present to you our new work and can’t wait to welcome you in our embrace. We are the Anima.”

Lacuna Coil have several performances lined up this summer and will embark on a UK and European tour with Eluveitie throughout November and December.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

(Image credit: Century Media Records)