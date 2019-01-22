Lacuna Coil announce UK and European headline tour

Lacuna Coil have announced a UK and European headline tour for later this year.

The band will hit the road for a run of 37 dates – kicking off with four shows in Italy, before making their way across the rest of Europe and the UK. They'll be joined by special guests Eluveitie and Infected Rain.

Lacuna Coil vocalist Andrea Ferro says: “Transformation is a process and as life happens you need tons of new music! That’s why we are really excited to team up with Eluveitie and our buddies in Infected Rain for this fantastic tour package.

“The bill is pretty diverse and interesting and we can’t wait to bring it around Europe. We will play some of our classic songs and introduce some new tunes!

“We know this tour is going to be rocking, and we know the fans are going to enjoy this as much as we are!”

Back in November, Lacuna Coil released The 119 Show: Live In London. The performance was filmed at the city’s O2 Forum Kentish Town in January last year.

Lacuna Coil 2019 tour dates

Nov 02: Bari Demode, Italy

Nov 03: Rome Orion, Italy

Nov 05: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Nov 06: Milan Live Club, Italy

Nov 08: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 09: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Nov 10: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 12: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 13: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 14: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Nov 15: Bristol SWX, UK

Nov 16: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Nov 17: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 19: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Nov 20: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Nov 21: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

Nov 22: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany

Nov 23: Munich TonHalle, Germany

Nov 24: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria

Nov 26: Cenon Le Rocher de Palmer, France

Nov 27: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 28: Madrid Sala, Spain

Nov 29: Ramonville-Saint-Agne Le Bikini, France

Nov 30: Rennes L’Etage, France

Dec 01: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Dec 03: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Dec 04: Nord Hirsch, Germany

Dec 05: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Dec 08: Wien Arena, Austria

Dec 12: Riga Melna Piektdiena, Latvia

Dec 13: HKI Tavastia, Finland

Dec 14: Tampere Tullikamari, Finland

Dec 15: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia

Dec 17: Sodermalm Fryhuset Klubben, Sweden

Dec 18: Grunerlokka Vulkan Arena, Norway

Dec 19: Heden Tradgar’n, Sweden

Dec 21: Hamburg Docks, Germany