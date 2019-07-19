Lacuna Coil at the London Dungeon: Tickets now on sale!

Earlier this week, Metal Hammer and Century Media announced a collaboration which will give Lacuna Coil fans the experience of a lifetime.

On September 6, the Italian outfit will be at the London Dungeon where they’ll take fans around the exhibit, before a Q&A session and exclusive playback of Lacuna Coil’s new studio album Black Anima – more than a month before the record's official release on October 11.

Tickets for this unique experience have now gone on sale, with all proceeds from sales going to charity – so don’t miss out and grab yours today.

Speaking about the event, Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade said: “Metal Hammer have been proud supporters of Lacuna Coil for two decades, so when we were looking for a band to help us create something special at the awesome London Dungeon, it didn't take long for them to enter the conversation.

“This is going to be a hell of an experience. Try not to scream!”

Black Anima will be Lacuna Coil’s ninth studio album and their first since 2016's Delirium.

Lacuna Coil have several live performances lined up this summer and will embark on a UK and European tour with Eluveitie throughout November and December.