Kvelertak book studio time to stream live performance

Kvelertak have announced they’ll broadcast a special live set on July 20.

The band have booked time at Oslo’s Amper Tone Studio for what is being billed as a Setlist Of Fortune.

The band explain: “First of all, we hope that all of you are safe and in good health! We really miss playing shows and interacting with our fans, but we are fortunate to be able to rehearse and continue to make new music.

“We were supposed to be out playing festivals right now and continuing to promote our newest album Splid. Since that’s not possible we have planned a new live stream event to try and make up for it.

“We’ve booked the studio where we recorded Nattesferd and turned it into a Kvelertak ‘game show’ set. We’ll be spinning the Kvelertak Setlist of Fortune – we’ve dug up some old classics and rehearsed songs we’ve never, or seldom, played live before.

“There will be a proper Q&A and we’ll take a couple requests. Everyone who buys a ticket will be entitled to join a competition to win some pretty rad prizes. We’ll be giving out a guitar, a Kvelertak limited numbered skate deck, rare demos, custom picks, signed vinyls and our onstage prop owls.

“We had more fun than we expected on the last stream and we hope you did as well! Come join us again!”

The performance will be broadcast live at 9pm CET (8pm BST) on June 20 through Vierlive.