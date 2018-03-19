Listen to new Blessthefall track Cutthroat

Blessthefall have released an audio video for their brand new track Cutthroat.

The single has been taken from the US outfit’s upcoming sixth studio album Hard Feelings, which will arrive on Friday (March 23) via Rise Records.

The follow-up to 2015’s To Those Left Behind was produced by Tyler Smyth, Matt Good and Howard Benson and is now available for pre-order.

Blessthefall will head out on tour from next month in support of the album, which also includes a set at this year’s UK Download festival.

Find a full list of their live dates below, along with the Hard Feelings cover art and tracklist.

Blessthefall Hard Feelings tracklist

Wishful Sinking Find Yourself Melodramatic Feeling Low Cutthroat I’m Over Being Under(rated) Sleepless in Phoenix Keep Me Close Sakura Blues Welcome Home

Apr 29: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Apr 30: Knoxville International, TN

May 02: Wallingford Toyota Oakdale Theater, CT

May 03: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

May 04: Richmond The National, VA

May 07: Springfield Gillian Theater, MO

May 08: Memphis New Daisy Theater, TN

May 09: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

May 10: Wichita Cotiliion Ballroom, KS

May 12: Sioux Falls The District, SD

May 14: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, NE

May 16: Joliet The Forge, IL

May 17: Fort Wayne Piere’s, IN

May 18: London Music Hall, ON

Jun 08: Donington Download festival, UK

Jun 11: Leipzig Naumanns, Germany

Jun 12: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Jun 13: Wroclaw Zaklete Rewiry, Poland

Jun 15: Bratislava Randall Club, Slovakia

Jun 16: Frankfurt Bas Bett, Germany

Jun 17: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Jun 18: Budapest Park, Hungary

Jun 19: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Jun 21: Zurich Dynamo Werk 21, Switzerland

Jun 22: Karlsruhe Stadmitte, Germany

Jun 23: Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany

Jun 24: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 26: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Jun 27: Hannover Musikcentrum, Germany

Jun 29: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands

Jun 30: Munster Vainstream, Germany

Blessthefall & Blood Youth at Underworld, London - live review