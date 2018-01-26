Korn's Jonathan Davis releases new solo song What It Is

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has released the first song from his upcoming debut solo album, following a teaser released earlier this week.

What It Is will feature on Davis’ as-yet-untitled album, due for release this summer via Sumerian Records.

“It took 10 years, and I’m so glad this project is finally out,” says Jonathan Davis about the album. “It is something that is very close to me and I’m excited for the world to finally hear it. This time, I’m pulling something out of the audience. I’ve bared my soul for so fucking long, I thought it’d be really cool to pull listeners in a different direction for once.”

Speaking about the What It Is’ sound, Davis says he’s taking listeners “out of that dark place and into somewhere that’s spiritual, positive, and makes them really think.

“It’s just art. I’ve changed lives with Korn, but I wanted to open minds with this shit.”

Jonathan Davis is playing the Zippo Encore Stage at this year’s Download festival in June.

Thinking Out Loud: Jonathan Davis on tracksuits, fatherhood and Korn's legacy