Korn issue 'making of' Rotting In Vain video

Korn have released a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of their track Rotting In Vain.

The song features on the band’s upcoming 12th album The Serenity Of Suffering, set for release on October 21 via Roadrunner Records.

Korn previously released a video of them performing the track at Chicago Open Air, as well as an official promo video starring Sons Of Anarchy star Tommy Flanagan. The video was shot in a century-old former brothel in downtown Los Angeles.

This week, Korn announced a joint UK winter tour with Limp Bizkit. On the prospect of performing the new material from The Serenity Of Suffering live, Korn say: “We’re really proud of our new album and we can’t wait to play these songs for our amazing fans in the UK, they are some of the best in the world. This tour is gonna be sick.”

The Serenity Of Suffering is the follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift and features a guest appearance from Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor. It was produced by Nick Raskulinecz and is available for pre-order.

Korn and Limp Bizkit UK winter tour 2016

Dec 12: Manchester Arena

Dec 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Dec 15: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Dec 16: London Wembley SSE Arena

Dec 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 19: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Korn: “We blew the whole metal scene wide open”