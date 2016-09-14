Mike McCready wants new Temple Of The Dog music

Temple Of The Dog’s Mike McCready says he’d love it if the band were to release new material.

The grunge supergroup announced their reunion earlier this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their only album. They’ll play five US dates in November on what will be their first ever tour.

And McCready – who is also a member of Pearl Jam – says he’d do whatever it takes to help the band put out a follow-up to their 1991 self-titled debut.

Temple Of The Dog was formed by Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell and Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, McCready and Eddie Vedder. They won control over their 1991 master tapes last year following a drawn-out legal battle.

On whether Temple Of The Dog plan to write new songs, McCready tells Classic Rock: “I really hope so, I’d love to. I’m there.

“If anybody wants to start writing for Temple Of The Dog, I will be there to play guitar if they want me. We’re very busy with our band right now and Chris has been on such a long tour, so he’s been very busy.

“So in terms of timing, who knows, But I hope we can do new songs.”

Vedder is not part of the reunited lineup, although a guest appearance has not been ruled out.

McCready adds that he hopes his Pearl Jam bandmate does get involved. He says: “I haven’t heard whether he’s going to be a part of this or not. I would love it if Eddie would do it.

“It’s kind of up to him and Chris but there hasn’t been any discussion about it so far.”

Temple Of The Dog’s debut album was planned as a one-off tribute to their friend and collaborator, Mother Love Bone singer Andrew Wood, who died in 1990.

Nov 04: Philadelphia Tower Theatre, PA

Nov 07: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Nov 11: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Center, CA

Nov 14: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Nov 20: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

