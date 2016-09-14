Trending

Gallery: 14 Beatles Album Spoofs, from Def Leppard To Genesis and beyond...

By Features  

The Beatles have adorned some of the most iconic album sleeves ever. And they've been copied. A lot.

The Simpsons cross Abbey Road
The Simpsons cross Abbey Road
(Image: © Matt Groenig)

If there’s one thing art has to contend with when it becomes iconic, it’s that it becomes ripe for imitation. Familiarity might breed contempt, but it’s also given birth to thousands of copies, tributes and knock-offs, from Andy Warhol’s tins of soup to the million different t-shirts featuring variations on the Mona Lisa.

As the twentieth century’s most popular pop icons, The Beatles have had their fair share of imitators, and their classic sleeve artwork has been spoofed more than most. From Please Please Me to Let It Be, those covers have been copied, tweaked and butchered.

Bands as famous as Genesis, Def Leppard, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Kiss have paid direct tribute, presenting new releases wrapped in familiar, Beatle-centric art. Others have been more disruptive, co-opting the originals for their own, more peculiar needs.

Here are 14 one of the best Beatles album spoofs and tributes.

Image 1 of 14

Def Leppard - Songs from the Sparkle Lounge. Sgt Pepper re-vamped, as one of the Beatles' best returns as Def Leppard's worst

Image 2 of 14

The Mothers Of Invention - Only In It For The Money. Reinventing Peter Blake.

Image 3 of 14

Death Breath - Let It Stink. We probably don't need to explain this one.

Image 4 of 14

The Damned - Best Of The Damned. Someone call a copyright lawyer!

Image 5 of 14

Image 6 of 14

The Residents - Meet The Residents. Less a tribute than an act of vandalism.

Image 7 of 14

Badfinger - Straight Up. Signed to Apple, riffing on With The Beatles. The follow-up album was called 'Ass'

Image 8 of 14

Genesis - Land Of Confusion. And Then There Were Three.

Image 9 of 14

Image 10 of 14

Image 11 of 14

Image 12 of 14

Image 13 of 14

Image 14 of 14

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Abbey Road EP. Somewhere, CCTV footage of this moment still exists

The 60-Second Beatles Quiz