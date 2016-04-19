Knifeworld release The Germ Inside lyric video

Knifeworld have released a lyric video for their track The Germ Inside.

The song features on the band’s upcoming album Bottled Out Of Eden, which is out on April 22. It’s the follow-up to 2014’s The Unravelling.

The band say of the track: “During a particularly fertile period in which Bottled Out Of Eden was being constructed, The Germ Inside seemed to appear from nowhere. It just seemed to turn up at the sessions, uninvited, like a gate crasher at a party. All the other songs were asking each other if they knew it.

“It wasn’t until after the album was completed we asked ourselves ‘Who is this guy?’ By then it was too late – he’d already spiked the punch and upset a few of the guests.”

Knifeworld previously issued a video for album opener High/Aflame. They’ll play an acoustic show at London’s Flashback Records on April 22.

Knifeworld feature in the latest issue of Prog magazine, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

