Knifeworld in High/Aflame video

Knifeworld have released a video for their track High/Aflame.

It’s the opening song on the London psychedelic prog outfit’s upcoming third album Bottled Out Of Eden, released on April 22 via InsideOut Music. The video was directed by regular collaborator Ashley Jones.

Frontman Kavus Torabi says “This High/Aflame is an edited version of the six and a half minute opener from Bottled Out Of Eden. We wanted to start the album with something joyful and this is the song that birthed itself as a result.

“Once again we worked with our long-time collaborator, Ashley Jones, and Innerstrings projections to create a video that was as colourful, giddy and ecstatic as the tune itself, something that looks how Knifeworld sound. I think I’m happier with how this turned out than any video we’ve done previously.”

The band recently announced a special album launch show at London’s Bush Hall on May 12.

KNIFEWORLD BOTTLED OUT OF EDEN TRACKLIST