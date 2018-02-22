Klaus Schulze to release first studio album in 5 years

Klaus Schulze has announced that he’ll release his new studio album later this year.

Titled Silhouettes, it’s the Krautrock pioneer’s first record in five years and will arrive on May 25 via SPV on CD, 2LP and via digital platforms.

Silhouettes features four compositions which were created last year and were written following an extended period of rest due to health issues affecting Schulze.

He says: “The result automatically was a phase of reflection, of retrospection, of pure contemplation. In the wake of your 70th birthday, you naturally find yourself looking back at the past, so the result is a reorientation, a renewed awareness of what is really important.”

Schulze says his new music has been reduced “to the essential things” and adds: “No great distractions, nothing to force your attention in a certain direction, no major effects or gimmicks, no frills or dominant rhythms.

“It was important to me to paint the pictures in the depth of the space, the sonic fields of tension and atmosphere.”

Find the Silhouettes cover and tracklist below.

Klaus Schulze Silhouettes tracklist

Silhouettes Der lange Blick zurück Quae simplex Châteaux faits des vent

