Jadis Release 25th Anniversary Edition Of More Than Meets The Eye

UK prog rockers Jadis have released a 25th Anniversary Edition of More Than Meets The Eye, their debut album, which is nowavailable from their website.

Originally released in 1992, the album was hailed as “no doubt what we call “perfect” prog rock album of the second generation, after 1974”. The 2 disc digipak has a new remix by Gary Chandler and CD2 has newly recorded acoustic renditions of Wonderful World and G13 using 12 string guitar, piano, flute and Vocals as well as live versions of The Beginning And The End and This Changing Face recorded in 1993. There are also 4 remastered songs from 2001 compilation Medium Rare; Follow Me To Salzburg, All In One Day, View From Above and This Changing Face.

“These songs were the precursor to More Than Meets The Eye so we decided it was worth including them in this anniversary collectors edition,” Jadis mainman Gary Chandler told Prog. “Excellent cover artwork and interesting photos and studio bits and pieces from the time are included in the booklet. And Jadis will be playing a handful of live dates in the Spring in support of the CD and will be joined on these shows with Martin Orford playing Keyboards.”

The 25th Anniversary Edition of More Than Meets The Eye is available now from the Jadis website.