Kiss still ‘conflicted’ over new music says Paul Stanley

Kiss remain “conflicted” on the subject of making new music, says frontman Paul Stanley.

And he’s ruled out the idea of releasing an album of songs he wrote with other artists in mind.

Earlier this month he discussed the possibility of recording a follow-up to 2012’s Monster, their 20th title, but admitted it might be “more for my own satisfaction than anybody else’s.”

Now Stanley tells Radio.com: “It’s a very conflicted subject. In one sense there’s no reason to put out any new music, because the delivery systems that are available don’t pay.

“We’re in a situation where artists have to take what they can get, as opposed to what they deserve.

“For me it’s more of a moral issue than anything else – I don’t have to worry about paying the rent, but what about new bands?”

He adds that another consideration is fans’ preference for classic tracks over new ones, and the time it takes for material to be regarded with more warmth.

“A song can only become classic as it gains age,” he reflects. “Fine wine has to age. What makes a song classic is that it endures. You have a time period or an event that’s associated with it. That doesn’t happen overnight.

“Psycho Circus has become a classic. Lick It Up has become a classic. Do I think Hell Or Hallelujah will? Absolutely.”

He’s built up a collection of songs inspired by other musicians – most notably Kiss’ 1976 track Hard Luck Woman, which he wrote with Rod Stewart in mind.

Stanley says: “I was a big fan of the Gasoline Alley, You Wear It Well, Maggie May era of Rod. I thought, ‘I could write one of those songs!’ And I did.

“I wrote a whole lot of songs almost as exercises. Just a few days ago I was playing a song that I wrote in the 80s with Chicago in mind. It sounds like a Chicago song – I love that. It’s like working on a puzzle.”

But his “little treasure trove” will remain at the demo stage, he insists. “I don’t want to put out a grab-bag of odds and ends. That’s not really my style.”

Kiss drummer Eric Singer last week discussed why the band dumped plans to recruit a “next generation” of band members via a reality TV show.

Kiss 2016 Freedom To Rock US tour

Jul 22: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Jul 23: Springfield JQH Arena, MO

Jul 25: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Jul 27: Sioux City Tyson Events Center, IA

Jul 29: Cheyenne Cheyenne Frontier Days, WY

Jul 30: Minot North Dakota State Fair, ND

Aug 01: Mankato Verizon Wireless Center, MN

Aug 03: Duluth Amsoil Arena, MN

Aug 05: Moline iWireless Arena, IL

Aug 06: La Crosse La Crosse Center, WI

Aug 08: Milwaukee BMO Harris Bradley Center , WI

Aug 10: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Aug 12: Fort Wayne Allen County Memorial ColiseumIN

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 15: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI

Aug 17: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL

Aug 20: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL

Aug 22: Dayton Nutter Center, OH

Aug 24: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Aug 26: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Aug 27: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA

Aug 29: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY

Aug 30: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Sep 01: Allentown Great Allentown Fair, PA

Sep 03: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Sep 04: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Sep 07: Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena, CT

Sep 09: Richmond Richmond Coliseum, VA

Sep 10: Huntington Big Sandy Arena, WV

