Pete Townshend to release Face The Face concert DVD

Pete Townshend will launch his DVD Face The Face, which was filmed at his Cannes solo concert in France in 1986, on September 16.

The Who guitarist has also shared a teaser clip of him performing the title track alongside David Gilmour, Peter Hope-Evans and his Deep End band on German TV show Rockpalast. Watch it below. They were touring in support of Townshend’s solo concept album White City: A Novel at the time.

The DVD is described as “a fascinating and compelling release. Pete Townshend and the band deliver an outstanding performance that showcases him as a solo artist as distinct from his work with The Who.”

In June Townshend and Who bandmate Roger Daltrey slammed the planned Quadrophenia sequel To Be Someone as “a blatant attempt to cash in.”

They said: “As far as the group and original producer Bill Curbishley are concerned, the new film is a blatant attempt to cash in on the original film’s enduring popularity. The new film doesn’t feature Sting, Leslie Ash or Ray Winstone from the original, let alone any words or music from The Who.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this project isn’t endorsed by The Who, Who Films, Universal or any of the other rights owners of the original.”

The Who recently postponed five UK dates until next April to coincide with two new dates at London’s Royal Albert Hall, which will see them play a new acoustic presentation of Tommy to benefit Teenage Cancer Trust. Their upcoming shows in Germany, Austria and Italy will still go ahead as planned.

They’ll also appear at October’s California mega festival, Desert Trip alongside Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones.

Face The Face can be pre-ordered via Amazon.

Pete Townshend Face The Face DVD/CD tracklist

Won’t Get Fooled Again Secondhand Love Give Blood Behind Blue Eyes After The Fire Slit Skirts Blue Light I Put A Spell On You (not on CD) Hiding Out The Sea Refuses No River Face The Face Pinball Wizard A Little Is Enough Rough Boys Night Train

Sep 10: Oberhausen Koenig Pilsener Arena, Germany

Sep 12: Stuttgart Schyleyer-Halle, Germany

Sep 14: Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria

Sep 17: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Sep 19: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Oct 06: Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

Oct 09: Indio Desert Trip, CA

Oct 12: Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico

Oct 16: Indio Desert Trip, CA

Mar 30: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Apr 01: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Apr 03: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

Apr 05: Manchester Arena, UK

Apr 07: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Apr 10: Sheffield Arena, UK

Apr 12: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK