Kiss stream Rock And Roll All Nite live clip

Kiss have released their performance of classic track Rock And Roll All Nite from their Kiss Rocks Vegas live movie.

The performance was recorded in November 2014 and screened in cinemas as a one-night-only event in May. The DVD edition is released on August 25.

Kiss say: “Kiss Rocks Vegas captures the event in all its pyrotechnical glory as the band power through hit after hit in front of the adoring Kiss Army. Nobody delivers a live concert spectacle like Kiss – and this concert film finds them in peak form.”

The band have recently been discussing the possibility of recording another album, with frontman Paul Stanley describing the conversation as “conflicted.” They’re currently touring North America.

Kiss 2016 Freedom To Rock US tour

Jul 27: Sioux City Tyson Events Center, IA

Jul 29: Cheyenne Cheyenne Frontier Days, WY

Jul 30: Minot North Dakota State Fair, ND

Aug 01: Mankato Verizon Wireless Center, MN

Aug 03: Duluth Amsoil Arena, MN

Aug 05: Moline iWireless Arena, IL

Aug 06: La Crosse La Crosse Center, WI

Aug 08: Milwaukee BMO Harris Bradley Center , WI

Aug 10: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Aug 12: Fort Wayne Allen County Memorial ColiseumIN

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 15: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI

Aug 17: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL

Aug 20: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL

Aug 22: Dayton Nutter Center, OH

Aug 24: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Aug 26: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Aug 27: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA

Aug 29: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY

Aug 30: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Sep 01: Allentown Great Allentown Fair, PA

Sep 03: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Sep 04: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Sep 07: Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena, CT

Sep 09: Richmond Richmond Coliseum, VA

Sep 10: Huntington Big Sandy Arena, WV

