Kiss pinball game could be yours.. for $6000

A range of Kiss pinball machines costing between $6000 and $8800 has been unveiled.

Three options of the new Stern Pinball machines are available, with the Pro model retailing at $5995 (£3932), the Premium model costing $7595 (£4982) and the Limited Edition selling for $8795 (£5768).

It’s the latest in extravagant merchandise from one of the world’s biggest rock bands. Kiss famously released the Kiss Kasket in 2010 – a coffin branded with the group’s logo and images.

The Limited Edition machine features a soundtrack including Kiss hits such as Hotter Than Hell, Shout It Out Loud, Detroit Rock City, Rock & Roll All Night, Love Gun and Black Diamond.

Custom speech recordings from Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons are also included.

Stern Pinball says: “Players will experience 10 famous Kiss hits in the concert arena play field and embark on an exhilarating experience ultimately becoming elite members of the Kiss Army.

“Players score points and finish game objectives to fuel the audience’s energy and excitement. Higher scores amp the experience – the higher the energy level, the bigger and louder the show – resulting in a Kiss concert experience like none other.”

Last month, Kiss launched a range of replica outfits from their Monster and Love Gun albums.

Kiss will headline the Sunday at this year’s Download festival.