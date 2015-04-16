Kiss launch new range of replica outfits

Kiss fans will soon be able to buy officially licensed replicas of the band’s Love Gun and Monster era costumes.

The suits can be viewed at kissreplicas.com and pre-orders will be available “soon,” according to the site. Kiss are known for their remarkable range of merchandise, having previously made a Kiss Kasket coffin available.

Meanwhile, the band have announced a run of European dates, which as previously announced includes a headline appearance at Download on June 14.

Paul Stanley says: “Our past shows, reputation and legend says it all and you can expect nothing less from us. Bombast, spectacle and great rock and roll? Guilty as charged. I’m ready.”

May 20: Rockavaria Festival, Munich

May 31: O2 Arena, Hamburg

Jun 03: O2 Arena, Berlin

Jun 04: Leipzig Arena, Leipzig

Jun 06: Rock In Vienna Festival, Vienna

Jun 08: O2 Arena, Prague

Jun 10: Hallenstadion, Zurich

Jun 11: Verona Arena, Verona

Jun 14: Download Festival, England

Jun 16: Zenith, Paris

Jun 18: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

Jun 19: Graspop Festival

Jun 21: St Jordi, Barcelona

Jun 22: Barclaycard Arena, Madrid