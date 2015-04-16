Kiss launch new range of replica outfits

Kiss fans will soon be able to buy officially licensed replicas of the band’s Love Gun and Monster era costumes.
The suits can be viewed at kissreplicas.com and pre-orders will be available “soon,” according to the site. Kiss are known for their remarkable range of merchandise, having previously made a Kiss Kasket coffin available.
Meanwhile, the band have announced a run of European dates, which as previously announced includes a headline appearance at Download on June 14.
Paul Stanley says: “Our past shows, reputation and legend says it all and you can expect nothing less from us. Bombast, spectacle and great rock and roll? Guilty as charged. I’m ready.”
KISS EUROPEAN DATES 2015
May 20: Rockavaria Festival, Munich
May 31: O2 Arena, Hamburg
Jun 03: O2 Arena, Berlin
Jun 04: Leipzig Arena, Leipzig
Jun 06: Rock In Vienna Festival, Vienna
Jun 08: O2 Arena, Prague
Jun 10: Hallenstadion, Zurich
Jun 11: Verona Arena, Verona
Jun 14: Download Festival, England
Jun 16: Zenith, Paris
Jun 18: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
Jun 19: Graspop Festival
Jun 21: St Jordi, Barcelona
Jun 22: Barclaycard Arena, Madrid