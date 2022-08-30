King's X share video for brand new track All God's Children

By ( ) published

US heavy prog trio King's X will release their new album Three Sides Of One in September

King;s X
(Image credit: Derek Soto)

King's X have shared the video for their latest single, All God's Children, which you can watch in full below.

It's the third track to be released from their 13th album, Three Sides Of One, which is due out on September 2 via InsideOut . It's the band's first new material in 14 years.

The new song has been written by guitarist Ty Tabor, who remains cryptic about the song's meaning: “I have nothing to say about it. The song is what I have to say about it”. 

Tabor was at least more forthcoming about the band's new album: “This time, we sat around, listened to each other’s ideas, and would collectively say, ‘Let’s work on that’," he states. "It was the most enjoyable album I’ve personally ever recorded in my entire life, period.”

The band were forced to cancel all European tour dated for September and October when Tabor announced that had to undergo treatment for an undisclosed illness

"I recently went in for some medical tests and discovered that I have an illness requiring vigilant monitoring," the guitarist said in a statement. "As a result, I will need to remain in the US while following medical advice and potential treatment. I know this is a disappointment for those who have waited so long for our European shows. I am sorry for this unavoidable setback. I want everyone to know that my prognosis is good. We plan to keep doing shows in the US so I can remain close to home and take less risks while dealing with this change in life. Thanks so much for all of your love and support." 

King's X have previously released videos for Give It Up and Let It Rain.

Three Sides Of One will be available as a limited CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP+CD+LP-booklet and as Digital Album. There will also be a Limited Deluxe 180g Orange/Red Marble 2LP+CD+LP-booklet that also includes a poster and a hand-numbered print, as well as an exclusive variant of the front cover artwork.

Pre-order Three Sides Of One.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.