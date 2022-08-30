King's X share video for brand new track All God's Children

King's X have shared the video for their latest single, All God's Children, which you can watch in full below.

It's the third track to be released from their 13th album, Three Sides Of One, which is due out on September 2 via InsideOut . It's the band's first new material in 14 years.

The new song has been written by guitarist Ty Tabor, who remains cryptic about the song's meaning: “I have nothing to say about it. The song is what I have to say about it”.

Tabor was at least more forthcoming about the band's new album: “This time, we sat around, listened to each other’s ideas, and would collectively say, ‘Let’s work on that’," he states. "It was the most enjoyable album I’ve personally ever recorded in my entire life, period.”

The band were forced to cancel all European tour dated for September and October when Tabor announced that had to undergo treatment for an undisclosed illness.

"I recently went in for some medical tests and discovered that I have an illness requiring vigilant monitoring," the guitarist said in a statement. "As a result, I will need to remain in the US while following medical advice and potential treatment. I know this is a disappointment for those who have waited so long for our European shows. I am sorry for this unavoidable setback. I want everyone to know that my prognosis is good. We plan to keep doing shows in the US so I can remain close to home and take less risks while dealing with this change in life. Thanks so much for all of your love and support."

King's X have previously released videos for Give It Up and Let It Rain.

Three Sides Of One will be available as a limited CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP+CD+LP-booklet and as Digital Album. There will also be a Limited Deluxe 180g Orange/Red Marble 2LP+CD+LP-booklet that also includes a poster and a hand-numbered print, as well as an exclusive variant of the front cover artwork.

