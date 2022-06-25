King's X release first new music in 14 years! Listen to Let It Rain here...

US prog rock trio King's X have released their first new music for 14 years in the form of new single Let It Rain, which you can listen to in full below.

Let It Rain is taken from the band's upcoming album Three Sides Of One which will be released through InsideOut Music on September 2.

“When I think of it, King’s X feels like a couple of old best friends coming together, shooting the shit, and having a good time, it’s instinctual," enthuses bassist and singer dUg Pinnick. "When I would listen to demo tapes of Jerry and Ty for the record, it gave me a great perspective on how blessed I am to be in King’s X. What they did on Three Sides Of One sounded so good. For as familiar as it is, it’s like I’m in a new band.”

“This time, we sat around, listened to each other’s ideas, and would collectively say, ‘Let’s work on that’," adds guitarist Ty Tabor. "It was the most enjoyable album I’ve personally ever recorded in my entire life, period.”

While drummer Jerry Gaskill concludes: “I’ll cherish what we did in my heart forever. Everything lined up perfectly.”

The new alb um, the bands first since 2008's XV, was recorded during 2019 at Black Sound Studio in Pasadena, CA with Emmy Award-winning producer Michael Parnin. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Three Sides Of One will be available as limited CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP+CD+LP-booklet and digital album. There will also be a limited Deluxe 180g orange/red marble 2LP+CD+LP-booklet that also includes a poster and a hand-numbered print, as well as an exclusive variant of the front cover artwork.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

King's X: Three Sides Of One

1. Let It Rain

2. Flood Pt. 1

3. Nothing But The Truth

4. Give It Up

5. All God’s Children

6. Take The Time

7. Festival

8. Swipe Up

9. Holidays

10. Watcher

11. She Called Me Home

12. Every Everywhere