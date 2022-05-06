King's X to release first new album in 14 years

US prog rock trio King's X have signed to InsideOut Music and will release their latest album, the band's first for 14 years, in September.
The as yet untitled album will be the band's 13th release and follows 2008's XV.
"I feel like it's been forever since we put out a new album, and I'm ready for the world to hear our latest offering, hopefully there's a little bit of everything that you love about Kings X, three sides of one is the best way to describe it. The groove is with us!" says bassist and singer dUg Pinnick
“It’s really gonna happen," adds drummer Jerry Gaskill. "The new record is coming out soon. I’m happy to be working with the team at InsideOut/Sony Music. I’m happy with the record. I’m happy everybody gets to hear it. It’s a happy day. Or at least that’s what I’m telling myself. Hope you enjoy it!!!”
InsideOutMusic label-head Thomas Waber adds: “We have known the guys since forever and have been fans even before then. We are really looking forward to adding another album to their impressive legacy. Working on a King's X album is always a highlight and an honour!”
The band will tour Europe and the UK this September before returning. to North America for further live dates.
Sep 1: GER Munich Backstage Halle
Sep 2: ITA Veruno Musica Festival
Sep 3: SWI Langenthal Old Capitol
Sep 6: GER Nürnberg Hirsch
Sep 7: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal
Sep 9: NED Zoertermeer Boerderij
Sep 10: GER Hamburg Fabrik
Sep 12: BEL Verviers Spirit of 66
Sep 13: GER Cologne Kantine
Sep 14: FRA Paris Vaureal Le Forum
Sep 16: UK Southampton The Brook
Sep 17: UK Holmfirth Picturedrome
Sep 18: UK Newcastle Wylam Brewery
Sep 20: UK Glasgow Garage
Sep 22: UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Sep 23: UK Cambridge Junction
Sep 24: UK Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill
Sep 26: UK London Islington Assembly Hall
Sep 27: UK: Manchester Academy 2
Sep 28: UK Cardiff Tramshed
Sep 30: BEL Vosselaar Biebob
Oct 1: GER Rheine Hypothalamus