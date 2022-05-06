King's X to release first new album in 14 years

US prog rock trio King's X have signed to InsideOut Music and will release their latest album, the band's first for 14 years, in September.

The as yet untitled album will be the band's 13th release and follows 2008's XV.

"I feel like it's been forever since we put out a new album, and I'm ready for the world to hear our latest offering, hopefully there's a little bit of everything that you love about Kings X, three sides of one is the best way to describe it. The groove is with us!" says bassist and singer dUg Pinnick

“It’s really gonna happen," adds drummer Jerry Gaskill. "The new record is coming out soon. I’m happy to be working with the team at InsideOut/Sony Music. I’m happy with the record. I’m happy everybody gets to hear it. It’s a happy day. Or at least that’s what I’m telling myself. Hope you enjoy it!!!”

InsideOutMusic label-head Thomas Waber adds: “We have known the guys since forever and have been fans even before then. We are really looking forward to adding another album to their impressive legacy. Working on a King's X album is always a highlight and an honour!”

The band will tour Europe and the UK this September before returning. to North America for further live dates.

Sep 1: GER Munich Backstage Halle

Sep 2: ITA Veruno Musica Festival

Sep 3: SWI Langenthal Old Capitol

Sep 6: GER Nürnberg Hirsch

Sep 7: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal

Sep 9: NED Zoertermeer Boerderij

Sep 10: GER Hamburg Fabrik

Sep 12: BEL Verviers Spirit of 66

Sep 13: GER Cologne Kantine

Sep 14: FRA Paris Vaureal Le Forum

Sep 16: UK Southampton The Brook

Sep 17: UK Holmfirth Picturedrome

Sep 18: UK Newcastle Wylam Brewery

Sep 20: UK Glasgow Garage

Sep 22: UK Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Sep 23: UK Cambridge Junction

Sep 24: UK Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill

Sep 26: UK London Islington Assembly Hall

Sep 27: UK: Manchester Academy 2

Sep 28: UK Cardiff Tramshed

Sep 30: BEL Vosselaar Biebob

Oct 1: GER Rheine Hypothalamus