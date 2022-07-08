King's X cancel all European dates as guitarist Ty Tabor is diagnosed with serious illness

King's X guitarist Ty Tabor has announced that he is to undergo treatment for an undisclosed illness.

As a result, the three-piece have cancelled a series of European dates which were due to begin in Munich, Germany on September 1.

Tabor posted a message to fans on the band's social media to explain his current situation.

It reads: "Hello everyone. I recently went in for some medical tests and discovered that I have an illness requiring vigilant monitoring. As a result, I will need to remain in the US while following medical advice and potential treatment. I know this is a disappointment for those who have waited so long for our European shows. I am sorry for this unavoidable setback. I want everyone to know that my prognosis is good. We plan to keep doing shows in the US so I can remain close to home and take less risks while dealing with this change in life. Thanks so much for all of your love and support."

The band will honour three July dates in the US, but the following dates have been cancelled:



Sep 01: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Sep 02: Veruno Musica Festival, Italy

Sep 03: Langenthal Old Capitol, Switzerland

Sep 06: Nürnberg Hirsch, Germany

Sep 07: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Sep 09: Zoertermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Sep 10: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Sep 12: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium

Sep 13: Cologne Kantine, Germany

Sep 14: Paris Vaureal Le Forum, Franve

Sep 16: Southampton The Brook, UK

Sep 17: Holmfirth Picturedrome, UK

Sep 18: Newcastle Wylam Brewery, UK

Sep 20: Glasgow Garage, UK

Sep 22: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Sep 23: Cambridge Junction, UK

Sep 24: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill, UK

Sep 26: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Sep 27: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Sep 28: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Sep 30: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Oct 01: Rheine Hypothalamus, Germany

We wish Ty all the best.

The band recently released their first new music for 14 years in the form of new single Let It Rain. It's taken from their forthcoming album, Three Sides of One, due out on September 2 through InsideOut Music.