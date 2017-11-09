King Crimson to release 40th anniversary edition of Earthbound

King Crimson have announced that they’ll release a 40th anniversary edition of their live 1972 album Earthbound later this month.

It’s set to launch on November 17 on CD and DVD and contains an expanded version of the original album featuring the Crimson lineup of Boz Burrell, Robert Fripp, Mel Collins and Ian Wallace.

Regarded as one of the earliest “official bootleg” releases by a major rock group, Earthbound was recorded during the band’s US tour in 1972.

The new CD features an expanded 12 track version of the original five track album, while the DVD is presented in 24⁄ 96 hi-res stereo audio.

The DVD also features the Summit Studios performance in a new stereo mix and in quadraphonic sound, along with the album length Schizoid Men sequence of edits of 21st Century Schizoid Men taken from the Ladies Of The Road live album.

Earthbound 40th Anniversary Edition will be presented as a double Digipak format in a slipcase with new liner notes by King Crimson biographer Sid Smith, along with rare photos and archive material.

The album is now available for pre-order.

King Crimson are currently on tour across the US. Find a list of their remaining live dates below.

Nov 09: Albany The Egg, NY

Nov 11: Allentown Miller Symphony Hall, PA

Nov 17: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Nov 18: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Nov 22: Ann Arbor Michigan Theatre, MI

Nov 24: Cleveland Hard Rock Rocksino, OH

Nov 26: Milwaukee Riverside Theatre, WI

