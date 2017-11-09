Steve Hackett announces Wuthering Nights: Live In Birmingham

Steve Hackett has announced that he’ll release a new live package early next year.

Titled Wuthering Nights: Live In Birmingham, it was captured on the guitarist’s Genesis Revisited & Classic Hackett tour in May this year and will launch on January 26 via InsideOut Music on 2DVD/2CD Digipak, Blu-ray and on digital platforms.

Hackett says: “I’m excited about imminent release of Wuthering Nights. It felt special to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Wind & Wuthering, the Genesis album I had the most songwriting involvement with and a favourite among many fans.

“Songs like One For The Vine, Eleventh Earl Of Mar and Blood On The Rooftops come across powerfully on this release, which also features other Genesis and solo Hackett favourites, along with songs from my latest album The Night Siren. Sit back and enjoy!”

The DVD and Blu-ray will also include behind-the-scenes footage, most of which was filmed on the day in Birmingham. There are also three videos for The Night Siren tracks Behind the Smoke, Fifty Miles From The North Pole and West To East.

View the cover and tracklist below.

Steve Hackett Wuthering Nights: Live In Birmingham DVD/Blu-ray tracklist

Disc 1

Every Day El Niño The Steppes In The Skeleton Gallery Behind The Smoke Serpentine Song Rise Again Shadow Of The Hierophant

Bonus

Wuthering Nights, Live in Birmingham - Behind The Scenes Documentary

Disc 2

Eleventh Earl Of Mar One For The Vine Blood On The Rooftops In That Quiet Earth Afterglow Dance On A Volcano Inside And Out Firth Of Fifth The Musical Box Los Endos

Bonus

Behind The Smoke (Official video) Fifty Miles From The North Pole (Official video) West To East (Official video)

Steve Hackett: "I’m proud to say this music is still inspiring people"