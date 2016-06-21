King 810 unveil photobook video for Carve My Name

King 810 have released a video for their track Carve My Name.

The Flint, Michigan, metal heroes say it will be the last video they issue from debut album Memoirs Of A Murderer as they work on the follow-up.

The video is displayed in the format of a photo book which looks back at the band’s links with their local community in Flint.

On the video’s concept, the band say: “It consists not of the work we have done, but of the work all of you have done. Whether it be on paper or on the streets, or on your own bodies in the form of tattoos or branding or scarification.

“We have been awed by this. This will serve as a photobook to look back on as we continue to grow over the years.”

King 810 responded to Flint’s water crisis by releasing a new track called We Gotta Help Ourselves, with proceeds going to the Flint Child Health & Development Fund.

The band also delivered fresh drinking water to communities around Flint during the water crisis.

Their second album is due for release in the autumn via Roadrunner Records.

King 810: "You don’t flinch at gunfire. You get used to it..."