Pearl Jam donate $300,000 to aid Flint water crisis

Pearl Jam have helped raise $300,000 to help the victims of the Flint water crisis in Michigan.

Eddie Vedder and co donated $125,000 of their own money to the United Way of Genesee county’s Flint Water Fund.

Live Nation, the group’s record label Republic Records, Universal Music Publishing Group, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, Glaser Progress Foundation, Brandi Carlile’s Looking Out Foundation and Ticketmaster threw in an additional $175,000 to the pot, bringing the total donation to $300,000.

The Seattle band also kickstarted a crowdfunding campaign on Crowdrise to help Flint residents purchase water filters, bottled water, emergency support services and prevention efforts.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver declared a state of emergency in December last year after it was revealed that a dangerous amount of lead was contaminating the water flowing into residents’ homes. The city had begun pumping water from Flint River instead of Detroit in April 2014, after it underwent a temporary water supply switchover to cut costs.

Thousands of citizens began to develop rashes and other forms of sickness. Flint officials have also come under fire for their lack of response to the crisis.

In September, Flint metal band King 810 released song Let Me Be Alone which refers to the water crisis. They say some of their crew were hospitalised with lead poisoning.

They add: “We feel this is one of several crises happening in Flint. As most of you know, this topic has hit the mainstream news; so while the spotlight was on, we wanted to raise any kind of additional awareness we could.

“We take it upon ourselves to ride around our neighbourhoods leaving cases of water in the streets for anyone who can’t make it to donation centers.”

Donations can be made to the United Way of Genesee County’s Flint Water Fund via the Pearl Jam Crowdrise.

Pearl Jam celebrate their 25th anniversary with a 22-date North American tour in April.