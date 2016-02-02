King 810 tease studio return

King 810 have hinted that they are at work on the follow-up to their debut album.

Frontman David Gunn posted a photo from inside a studio on the band’s Twitter account, with the caption: “Perhaps it’s time to do another record.” It will be the follow-up to their 2014 effort Memoirs Of A Murderer.

The band have been campaigning and distributing packs of bottled water to raise awareness of the water crisis in their hometown of Flint, Michigan. It was discovered last year that there is lead contamination in the city’s water supply, due to a cost-cutting switchover from Detroit to the River Flint in April 2014.

They recently streamed the song We Gotta Help Ourselves and partnered with local shop Savage Village to release a line of t-shirts. All proceeds from the sales go to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint’s Child Health & Development Fund.

King 810 said: “Most of you by now have heard what is going on around town. Since the inception of King in 2007, our foundation has been our city and its people, good or bad.

“Since music is our voice that’s how we’ve chosen to go about things. We wrote this song to empower. To strengthen rather than weaken. To offer solutions instead of problems. To breed hope rather than doubt.”