Kim Gordon rails against suffocating suburban America in new video Hungry Baby

Kim Gordon has released a video for new single Hungry Baby.

The track, originally released on her 2019 debut solo album No Home Record, has been released with its own video after director Clara Balzary connected with the song during an "angst-fuelled walk" last year.

The video stars Gordon's daughter, actor and performer Coco Gordon-Moore.

Says Balzary: “I came up with the idea for the video after listening to Hungry Baby on a 2020 angst fuelled walk around my suburban neighbourhood. Coco is an amazing performer, and loved her as this character with such a raging internal world set against that quiet and empty backdrop of the parking lot.

"I’m so grateful to Kim for being so supportive and open to the idea. She is such a role model as someone for whom an art practice always comes before worries about ego or branding.

"The talented Sadie Wilking worked with Coco on choreography, and we couldn’t have done any of it without the legendary cinematographer and friend, Christopher Blauvelt, who is always so generous with his craft.”

Check out the Hungry Baby video below.