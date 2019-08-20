Kim Gordon announces debut solo album No Home Record

Kim Gordon - No Home Record tracklisting (Image credit: Matador) 1. Sketch Artist

2. Air Bnb

3. Paprika Pony

4. Murdered Out

5. Don’t Play It

6. Cookie Butter

7. Hungry Baby

8. Earthquake

9 Get Your Life Back Pre-order

Former Sonic Youth star Kim Gordon has revealed that she'll release her debut solo album later this year.

Titled No Home Record, it will arrive on October 13 via Matador. While Gordon has been involved in a number of projects since Sonic Youth's split in 2011, including the experimental Body/Head duo, it marks the first time she will release an album as a solo artist.

The album was produced by Justin Raisen (Angel Olsen, Marissa Nadler) and Shawn Everett (The War On Drugs, Perfume Genius).

To mark the album's announcement, Gordon has released lead single Sketch Artist, complete with an accompanying video directed by Loretta Fahrenholz and starring Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson.

The nine-track record will also feature the song Murdered Out, which Gordon released as a single back in 2016.

Check out the video for single Sketch Artist below.