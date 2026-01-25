"She understands the history of music, but she’s also pushing it forward. She is the future." Record company execs expect big things of Dave Grohl's daughter Violet
Violet Grohl has signed a record contract with Republic Records/Island EMI who say "she represents the next generation of artists"
Violet Grohl has signed a deal with Republic Records/Island EMI who have described her as "the future" of music.
A label praising their newest artist is nothing new, but bosses at Republic seem to be especially excited about Grohl, who is the daughter of Foo Fighters frontman and Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl.
The label made the announcement as they released lyric videos for her tracks THUM and Applefish, which can be viewed below.
A debut album from 19-year-old Grohl is in the works and will be released on Republic through her own Auroura Records imprint.
Kristina Grossmann, Senior Vice President of A&R at Republic, says: "From the moment we met Violet, it was clear that she represents the next generation of artists. The music is immediate, intentional and her voice holds a rare duality.
"She is unapologetically cool and is a fearless female voice. We couldn’t be more excited to help bring her vision and this album to life."
David Wolter, Republic's Executive Vice President, adds: "Violet brings a rare combination of perspective, artistry, and reverence for the craft. She understands the history of music, but she’s also pushing it forward. She is the future."
On the two tracks, Grohl says: “I’m beyond excited to finally share a little bit of what I’ve been working on over the last year. Imade these tracks with the most badass group of musicians, so happy they’re finally yours."
This week Grohl teamed up with Gary Numan's daughter Persia to release their track What's Heaven Without You – a tribute to iconic late filmmaker David Lynch on what would have been his 80th birthday.
