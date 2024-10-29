"We will be playing new songs." Killswitch Engage announce 2025 North American tour with Kublai Khan TX, Fit For A King and Frozen Soul

Metalcore heavyweights Killswitch Engage have announced that they will be hitting the road next year for a huge North American tour. Taking in place in Spring and including shows in Nashville, El Paso, Las Vegas, Seattle, Vancouver, Philadelphia, Portland and more, the tour will feature support from Kublai Khan TX, Fit For A King and Frozen Soul.
"Excited is an understatement for the way that I feel about this tour," says Killswitch frontman Jesse Leach. "We will be playing a solid amount of new songs, as well as old. That alone makes me very stoked. On top of all that, the lineup we have chosen is a powerful and eclectic blend of hardcore and metal with Kublai Khan TX, Fit For a King, and Frozen Soul. It is going to make for a really great live experience for everybody who comes to check out this tour. I feel like the band is firing on all cylinders and the timing for this tour couldn't be more perfect. This will be a tour to be remembered…mark my words."
Tickets will be on sale via the official Killswitch Engage website. See the full list of dates below.
Killswitch Engage 2025 North American tour
03/05 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
03/06 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
03/08 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
03/09 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
03/11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center Arena
03/13 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
03/14 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
03/15 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live
03/17 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House
03/18 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount
03/19 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
03/21 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre
03/22 - Tsuut'ina, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
03/24 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
03/27 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
03/28 - Waukee, IA- Vibrant Music Hall
03/29 - La Vista, NE - The Astro
03/30 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
04/01 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live 20 Monroe
04/03 - Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena
04/04 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
04/05 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
04/06 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center
04/08 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
04/09 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks
04/11 - Laval, QC -Place Bell
04/12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena