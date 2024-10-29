"We will be playing new songs." Killswitch Engage announce 2025 North American tour with Kublai Khan TX, Fit For A King and Frozen Soul

Metalcore heavyweights Killswitch Engage have announced that they will be hitting the road next year for a huge North American tour. Taking in place in Spring and including shows in Nashville, El Paso, Las Vegas, Seattle, Vancouver, Philadelphia, Portland and more, the tour will feature support from Kublai Khan TX, Fit For A King and Frozen Soul.

"Excited is an understatement for the way that I feel about this tour," says Killswitch frontman Jesse Leach. "We will be playing a solid amount of new songs, as well as old. That alone makes me very stoked. On top of all that, the lineup we have chosen is a powerful and eclectic blend of hardcore and metal with Kublai Khan TX, Fit For a King, and Frozen Soul. It is going to make for a really great live experience for everybody who comes to check out this tour. I feel like the band is firing on all cylinders and the timing for this tour couldn't be more perfect. This will be a tour to be remembered…mark my words."

Tickets will be on sale via the official Killswitch Engage website. See the full list of dates below.

Killswitch Engage 2025 North American tour

03/05 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

03/06 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

03/08 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

03/09 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

03/11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center Arena

03/13 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

03/14 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

03/15 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

03/17 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

03/18 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount

03/19 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

03/21 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

03/22 - Tsuut'ina, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

03/24 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

03/27 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

03/28 - Waukee, IA- Vibrant Music Hall

03/29 - La Vista, NE - The Astro

03/30 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

04/01 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live 20 Monroe

04/03 - Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena

04/04 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

04/05 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

04/06 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center

04/08 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

04/09 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

04/11 - Laval, QC -Place Bell

04/12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena