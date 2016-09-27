Devin Townsend couldn't connect with video game soundtrack

Devin Townsend has revealed how he was approached to write the soundtrack for hit video game Fallout.

The hardworking Canadian has his hands full with a string of musical projects, but says he would love to do a movie soundtrack one day.

However, he’d need guarantees that he’d not be tied down by bureaucracy before he agreed to get involved.

Reflecting on his brief flirtation with writing music for video games, Townsend tells The Jasta Show: “When I was about 25, EA, Electronic Arts, said, ‘Hey we’ve got a gig for you. We hear that you’ve done music.’ I was like, ‘Great. I could sit at home and write a bunch of video game music.’

“But the parameters for it were so contrary to the process that makes anything I do creatively of any value, that I failed in it in such a way that I realised right there I can either do it the way I do it, or it’s not gonna happen at all.

“He was like, ‘We can’t get the rights to American Woman, the Lenny Kravitz version.’ And I’m thinking in my head, ‘I fucking hate that song.’”

The video game executive asked Townsend to rework the song to avoid coming up against any copyright issues, but he couldn’t bring himself to do it.

Townsend adds: “I went home and I tried and I came back the next day and said, ‘Dude, I’m out.’

“Following that, this game Fallout, they offered me the gig. I couldn’t do it. He was like, ‘This part’s got zombies in it.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t play video games, I don’t care about zombies.’

“He kept coming back to me saying, ‘It needs to be creepier and more zombie-like.’ I’m thinking to myself,’ Zombie like?’

“I would love do a soundtrack but I think the parameters for that would have to be – watch the movie, write it. Make something that is in line with your emotional connection to what you see.

“The bureaucracy that comes along with this stuff is brutal.”

The Devin Townsend Project released their latest album Transcendence this month. The band tour Europe early next year.

Devin Townsend Project 2017 European tour

Jan 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jan 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jan 31: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Feb 01: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, France

Feb 03: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 04: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Feb 05: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Feb 07: Milan Live Club, Italy

Feb 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 12: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia

Feb 13: Budapest A38, Hungary

Feb 14: Vienna Arena, Austria

Feb 16: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic

Feb 17: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Feb 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 21: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany

Feb 22: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark

Feb 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Feb 25: Bergen Blastfest, Norway

Feb 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Mar 01: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland

Mar 03: Stockholm Berns, Sweden

Mar 04: Malmo KB, Sweden

Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Mar 07: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Mar 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Mar 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Mar 13: Manchester Academy, UK

Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, UK

Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City, UK

