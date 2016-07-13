Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach wants to be 'instrument of light'

Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach says he hopes to be an “instrument of light” in a world marred by conflict and tragedy.

The vocalist slams the use of death as a “political platform” and the widespread “denial of deep-rooted inequality” in modern society – but adds that he tries to do his part by writing songs which address these issues.

He says: “The fact that we as a people use death as a political platform or an agenda is despicable. The denying of deep-rooted inequality is also equally despicable.

“How can we foster progress and actual equality when no one is willing to listen to each other? We must be willing to be considerate and walk in one another’s shoes to find understanding. I don’t see much of that sadly, just division and disregard for one another.

“What a sad, troubled and shockingly ignorant state of affairs we are caught in these days. The division between us as a people grows daily due tragic events paired alongside calculated disinformation and false flag or ‘wagging the dog.’

“Instead of uniting to stand against a common enemy – the ones in power that manipulate justice and care not for the common people – we are divided against each other. While we bicker and fight over hashtags and who’s killing who, the clandestine dismantling of this country and the world economy continues unchecked.

“Racism is alive and well people. It is being arrogantly displayed by many on both ‘sides’ of the current issues. Yet we are distracted by social status, fantasy games and vanity glued to our phones like zombies. We swallow manufactured media as click-bait conspiracies to occupy our minds.”

Leach continues: “The only thing I can offer is my personal action. My lyrics in my music, my choices, the companies I support or boycott with money.

“I am just a man trying to find understanding and do the best that I can to help in anyway. I will continue to strive to write lyrics and songs for all of us.”

His statement can be viewed in full below.

Killswitch Engage will appear at Chicago Open Air this weekend of their latest album Incarnate before heading to the UK next month. They’ll also support Bullet For My Valentine on their winter UK tour later this year.

