Killswitch Engage guitarist wins The Price Is Right

Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz has won more than $50,000 in prizes as a contestant on the daily US TV game show The Price Is Right.

Dutkiewicz was the last player on Tuesday’s episode to win his way onstage from contestant row to the stage to join host Drew Carey for a price-guessing game. On his final guess, the guitarist won a yellow Honda and the chance to spin the wheel for entry to the Showcase round.

At the wheel, Dutkiewicz beat two other players to earn the right to compete in the program’s final Showcase round, where contestants guess the value of prize packages. The one who comes closest to the actual price without going over wins their package.

The guitarist narrowly beat his fellow finalist to win his Showcase package featuring a three-day stay for two at a California resort, a camping trailer and a Nissan truck.

The total value of Dutkiewicz’s winnings on the program was $51,832.

Killswitch Engage singer Jesse Leach shared Instagram video updates with fans during the broadcast, as label Roadrunner Records tweeted throughout the show, writing: “This dude is bringing some metal to @PriceIsRight.”

Killswitch Engage recently contributed a track for the Game Of Thrones television series and the band have been working on demos as they prepare to record the follow-up to 2013’s Disarm The Descent.